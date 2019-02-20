Demopolis family of 9-year-old who took her own life pushing for changes in bullying policy

DEMOPOLIS, AL (WBRC) - The family of a 9-year-old girl who took her own life in Dec. 2018 is still pushing for answers. They claim the little girl was bullied and that the school district could have prevented it. McKenzie Adams’ family wants to know why a state bullying policy passed a year ago wasn’t in the school district’s handbook.
Adams was a fourth-grader at U.S. Jones Elementary School in Demopolis. Family members say she was being bullied at school and led that led to her taking her own life.
Her aunt claims she was told she could speak publicly at the school board meeting on Tuesday. She drove from Atlanta in hopes of offering solutions, but when she got there, the board’s attorney said she could only speak behind closed doors. McKenzie’s aunt feels the school board is trying to keep the situation quiet.
"I only came to offer you a solution so that no other child would have to deal with and go through what my niece had to go through. Why was this policy model not put into place in the handbooks when school started versus what the law said for June 1st of 2018?” Eddwina Harris, McKenzie’s aunt asked.
Harris said she’s in favor of the state’s bullying policy, but would like to add more to it and name it the “Kenzie Prevention Act.”
In January, investigators said they could not find any evidence to back up the bullying allegations.
