Chick-fil-A offering keto-friendly menu options

(WTVM) - Chick-fil-A is offering menu options for those who are changing their diet and eating habits.
The restaurant’s keto-friendly menu items allow you to eat on the go and stick to the popular diet trend.
Some of the food items offered have 10 or fewer net grams of carbohydrates and others menu items are filled with protein.
The keto menu is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Some of the breakfast items include the Egg White Grill (1g net carbs, without English muffin) and the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit (2g net carbs). Entrees feature the grilled chicken sandwich (3g net carbs without bun) and the grilled chicken club sandwich (3g net carbs without bun),
To view the complete keto-friendly menu, click here.
