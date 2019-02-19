BJCC addresses problems with The Wiz Live!

The BJCC has worked with Mr. Tarver and his company on a number of successful engagements in recent years including dates with Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton, KEM, Brian McKnight, Lalah Hathaway, Frankie Beverly and Maze and Charlie Wilson. We are highly disappointed that this engagement of The Wiz Live! did not measure up to expectations in keeping with prior events produced by Mr. Tarver. The BJCC on behalf of patrons experiencing the show has strongly encouraged Mr. Tarver to offer refunds to those ticket buyers that have expressed their dissatisfaction with the show. The decision by Mr. Tarver will impact any consideration of future events at the BJCC by Mr. Tarver and his company American Entertainment Group.