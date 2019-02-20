Birmingham man holds world record in table tennis

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - 70-year-old Homer Brown is still going strong playing the game he has loved since he was a teenager, that game is table tennis, or known around the world as Ping Pong. Recently Brown kept his world record streak alive, playing in his 50th consecutive U.S. Open.
“I just love the game,” said Homer Brown.
“I was hooked from the get go and the sport has given me so much. I knew it was something I could play my entire life and for as long as I wanted. and as long as I am able I am going to play and appear in our national tournament.”
Brown’s streak began at the 1969 U.S. Open in San Francisco. Over the 50 years of playing Brown has won more than a dozen U.S. Open titles in a variety of divisions. He does not play as much as he would like because of business responsibilities, but come ever December of every year Brown takes up the training so he’ll be ready to compete against the world’s best.
