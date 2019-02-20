Behind the Front: Severe Weather Awareness Week

Episode #46

Behind the Front Episode #46: Severe Weather Awareness Week
By Sebastian Posey | February 20, 2019 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 9:51 AM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It can sometimes feel like in the state of Alabama that severe weather season lasts all year. That’s why it’s so important to be prepared for anything. Jim Stefkovich, former Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service in Birmingham, joins J-P Dice to discuss Severe Weather Awareness Week and what you should know to keep you safe in severe conditions.

