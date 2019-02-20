Another accident in Homewood intersection prompts concerns

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - An accident in a Homewood neighborhood is prompting concerns from residents.
A garbage truck lost control Monday afternoon as it went downhill on Shades Crest Road.
The truck somehow tipped over and fell onto another car in the Huntington Parc neighborhood. Luckily, no one was killed.
However, it is almost the exact same spot as another incident in 2015. That’s when a woman was killed after she lost control of a dump truck she was driving and crashed into a home.
One resident says other accidents have also happened recently in the same spot.
