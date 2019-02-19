Woman stabbed in head over place in drive-thru line

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 19, 2019 at 7:53 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 11:43 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A woman is recovering after being stabbed in the head while in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s.

The stabbing happened Monday at the McDonald’s on 905 Union Avenue.

The victim told police she became involved in a fight with 29-year-old Asalene Branch over their place in the drive-thru line.

Branch stabbed the victim in the head with a blade during the fight.

The victim’s injuries were non-critical.

Branch is charged with aggravated assault.

