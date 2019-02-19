Video: Police rescue 2 kids from carjacking suspect in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK (CNN) – Police have released dashcam and bodycam video showing the rescue of two children from an alleged carjacker.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the department got a call about a stolen automobile around 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
Two kids, aged 4 and 5, were in the car when it was taken.
Police were able to locate the vehicle and track it to another location, where they took the suspect into custody and rescued the children.
The suspect was identified as Jarrod Gilliam.
He was booked on several charges, including two counts of kidnapping.
