St. Clair High School band invited to play New Year’s Day parade in London

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The St. Clair County High School Sound of the Saints Marching Band has a big date for next New Year’s.
Duncan Sandys, the great grandson of Winston Churchill, a member of the patrons committee for the London New Year’s Day Parade, personally invited the band to perform in the parade in London, and to perform in one of the indoor concerts that will be held that week as well.
The band will be marching on international television on a route that includes Trafalgar Square.
The parade committee sent scouts throughout the country to find the bands that play in the annual parade.
“Many of them have never been to London before,” Sandys said of the students in the bands that usually come. “They’re going to come, and this is going to be an experience of a lifetime for them. They’re going to carry this with them all through their lives.”
The school’s band director, Dr. Chris Walker, was especially excited.
“It’s very exciting to have Duncan Sandys here, the great-grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, to invite us to one of the largest cities in the world, for absolutely one of the largest celebrations in the world,” Walker said.
The band still has to raise money for the trip, however, and has two fundraisers already scheduled for March. One of them is a car show, “Motors for Music,” set for March 16, and the other is a 5K run set for March 30.
They’re also seeking corporate sponsorship for their trip, as well.
