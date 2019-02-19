Possible flooding expected during Severe Weather Awareness Week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week and Governor Kay Ivey wants to push public education when it comes to being prepared.
Many emergency management agencies across the state are urging you to prepare for weather emergencies by making a severe weather kit. This weekend, you can get items for that kit tax free.
Oddly enough, we’re expecting a threat of flooding right in the middle of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
It’s not a question of if severe weather will happen, it’s when.
So every day this week, the Alabama EMA will discuss different topics like tornadoes, thunderstorms, lightning, and how to receive information about it.
Right now, the big concern is potential flooding with rain expected Tuesday through the weekend.
Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich said some areas could see four to seven inches of rain, while some could approach close to ten inches.
“So we’re expecting a lot of rivers to go into flood, some flooding of low lying and flash flood prone areas. People need to be prepared to move to higher ground especially if you know the area in which you live floods,” he said.
Remember, do not drive through areas where there’s water over the roads. It’s going to be especially dangerous to drive at night.
Make sure you’ve downloaded our WBRC First Alert Weather app for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.