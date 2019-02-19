Petitions seek new bridge in Southside

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - More than a thousand Etowah County residents have signed petitions to get a new northbound bridge on Highway 77.
Currently a one lane bridge built in the 1930′s connects Southside and Rainbow City over the Coosa River, in the northbound lane.
The problem is that portion of Highway 77 is a four-lane, and that causes heavy traffic congestion on school days.
Two men have left paper petitions at area businesses and the daughter of one of those men, herself a city council member, started an online petition at change.org.
I believe Honda has 45 hundred employees and a lot of those people travel this way. A northbound bridge, and even the four laning of 77 from I-20 to I-59, would promote some economic growth in the areas," says Dana Snyder of the Southside city council.
Council member Dana Snyder also says she's gotten support from state legislators as well as city councils in Ohatchee and Lincoln.
Dhe says the southbound two-lane bridge was built in 1972, and a northbound bridge was supposed to be built shortly after that.
