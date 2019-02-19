Newspaper editor removed from USM journalism Hall of Fame after calling for KKK violence

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi School of Communication has removed an Alabama newspaper editor from its Hall of Fame after he published an editorial calling for violence and the return of the Ku Klux Klan.
In the Feb. 14 edition of the Democrat-Reporter, Goodloe Sutton called for the KKK to “night ride” against the “Democrats in the Republican Party” and Democrats in Washington D.C., according to Gray News.
Sutton is the publisher of the Linden-based paper, where he has worked since 1964.
Southern Miss inducted Sutton into the Hall of Fame of the School of Mass Communication & Journalism in 2007 for his anti-corruption articles and editorials in the 1990s. Sutton and his wife were recognized for their reporting in the 1990s with numerous awards, according to USM.
The University released a statement Tuesday after learning of Sutton’s controversial editorial.
“The School of Communication strongly condemns Mr. Sutton’s remarks as they are antithetical to all that we value as scholars of journalism, the media, and human communication," the news release said. “Our University’s values of social responsibility and citizenship, inclusion and diversity, and integrity and civility are the foundation upon which we have built our School and its programs.”
“In light of Mr. Sutton’s recent and continued history of racist remarks, however, the School of Communication has removed his place in our Hall of Fame,” the school said.
