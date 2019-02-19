Mountain Brook Hoops advance to Final 4 for 6th time in 7 years

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Mountain Brook boys basketball team beat Vestavia Hills 57-36 Tuesday morning in the Class 7A Northwest Regional basketball tournament at Wallace State Community College.
Senior Trendon Watford led the Spartans in scoring with 21 points. Mountain Brook, defending two-time Class 7A Champions, advance to the Class 7A Final 4 for the sixth time in seven years.
“You can’t put it into words. It’s been phenomenal. I won’t coach basketball forever, but I know that when I look back at this time period, I’m so proud,” said Mountain Brook Head Basketball Coach Bucky McMillan.
The Final Four begins next week at the BJCC.
