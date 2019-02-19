Man leads police chase in stolen Pepsi truck after fight with girlfriend

TULSA, OK (KTUL/CNN) - Police in Oklahoma encountered a strange scene Tuesday morning.
They chased a stolen Pepsi truck through Tulsa for about 30 minutes. Officers say the thief used some of the cargo as weapons during the chase.
"Took off. He was just slinging soda pop through every intersection he blazed through. We had officers kind of catch up with it at about 31st and Sheridan and followed it here until it got stuck in traffic," said Tulsa Police Sgt. Glenn Uhren.
Police were able to arrest the driver once the truck was caught in gridlocked traffic and rear-ended a school bus. There were no kids on the bus and nobody was hurt.
The suspect apparently managed to steal the truck while its driver was making a delivery. That employee was in the back of the truck at the time and jumped out when he realized the truck was moving.
The suspected truck thief reportedly told police he had gotten into a fight with his girlfriend.
Copyright 2019 KTUL via CNN. All rights reserved.