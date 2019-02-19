Lowndes Co. deputies confiscate 140 lbs. of marijuana

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is housing 140 pounds of marijuana that was confiscated during a routine traffic stop.
Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the street value of this amount marijuana is almost a half a million dollars.
“It’s one of the larger hauls in my 20 years of marijuana," said Paulk.
Deputies said that it happened less than a week ago during a traffic stop.
“The way the driver acted very, very nervous. Obviously, it was this much dope, it was in the back of a Tahoe covered with a blanket over it in, in these black bags underneath here," said Paulk.
Paulk said deputies saw a vehicle heading south on Interstate 75, driving erratically.
“Where was it going? It was going to Florida, but you stop it, somebody’s life is better because we got this somewhere," said Paulk.
Deputies pulled the driver over, noticed he was acting strange and searched his car.
“There’s a lot of mannerisms that you watch like body language. You know if someone is really nervous when they’re getting stopped for a traffic violation, very, very nervous, to the point where they’re shaking, there’s something wrong," explained Paulk.
Inside the Tahoe, they found five large duffel bags with $450,000 worth of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.
“If you work traffic, you’re going to find other problems. That’s one of the best ways to find other problems, people with warrants, convicted felons that are out with warrants, people that are wanted and dope, and a lot of other illegal things," said Paulk.
Deputies arrested Armondo Padron-Ramirez on felony drug trafficking charges.
Sheriff Paulk said drug busts like this send a message to suspected drug runners.
“I actually have a map where they put on the bottom of the map, ‘Don’t go through Lowndes County.’ He did, and we got him," said Paulk.
Paulk said they are training their deputies to spot suspicious behavior so they can make arrests like this one.
