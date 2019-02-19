Hoover police conducting death investigation

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police say a man in his 70s was found dead Monday afternoon in his home located in the Caldwell Crossings neighborhood.
Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of Crossings Drive around 12:30 p.m. when two friends of the victim discovered his body.
Police are not yet calling this a homicide, but say the circumstances appear to be “suspicious.”
“There were no signs of forced entry; however, evidence at the scene suggests foul play may be involved,” the department said in a news release late Monday night.
Investigators have not yet released the man’s identity or the cause of death.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.