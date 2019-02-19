Homerville police need your help after K-9 suddenly dies

HOMERVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Homerville Police Department is saddened by the sudden loss of its K-9, Hyro, and now it needs the community’s help to purchase a new dog.
Hyro died of natural causes over the weekend after a short time of being in K-9 re-certification training with the department.
Assistant Chief John Walthour said his death came as a surprise to the force.
Walthour said having a police dog in their neighborhood really helps crack down on crime.
“The dog is probably one of the best tools that you can have out here on patrol. This town has a high gang population and high drug activity. If you run the dog around, it gives us another avenue to do what we need to do to try to get these drugs off the street,” said Walthour.
The department is asking for your help in raising funds for another K-9. If you would like to help, you can make a donation here.
