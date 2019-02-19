Heavy rain and flood potential begins today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are already dealing with showers this morning as moisture moves in from the south. Northeasterly winds are also developing which will keep our temperatures well below average this afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid 40s today with northeast winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts this afternoon as high as 25 mph. Waves of rain are expected throughout the day. Rain should expand in coverage and intensity this afternoon in parts of North Alabama. Please be careful if you are out on the roads today.
A flood watch has been issued for most of Central Alabama starting today and continuing through Thursday night. Heavy rain will likely contribute to the rise of river levels in the area. If you live in a flood prone area, you’ll likely want to take precautions.
First Alert: Temperatures will begin to warm tonight as the northeasterly winds break. Southeast winds will develop around 10-20 mph tonight. We could see wind gusts near 30 mph. The combination of gusty winds and saturated soils could result in a few power outages/downed trees. Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s and slowly warm into the 50s Wednesday morning.
Rain Continues: Rain chances remain high once again tomorrow and continues into Thursday and Friday. We could see a few thunderstorms in the mix tomorrow, but the severe threat will likely remain well to our south and west where instability will remain the highest. We still expect an additional 3-6 inches of rain this week.
Stronger Storms Saturday Night: A strong system will sweep through the Southeast Saturday night into Sunday. There’s a chance we could see a few strong storms develop ahead of this system. The timing and intensity is still questionable this far out. We’ll keep an eye on this system, and continue to monitor the model trends.
Dry Day: Next Monday might be our first dry day in a week. Unfortunately, models show more rain returning a week from today.
We'll notify you if warnings or changes to the forecast are necessary.
