Heavy rain and flood potential begins today

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Tuesday! We are already dealing with showers this morning as moisture moves in from the south. Northeasterly winds are also developing which will keep our temperatures well below average this afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the low to mid 40s today with northeast winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts this afternoon as high as 25 mph. Waves of rain are expected throughout the day. Rain should expand in coverage and intensity this afternoon in parts of North Alabama. Please be careful if you are out on the roads today.