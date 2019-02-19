FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rainfall Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A FLOOD WATCH is in effect this afternoon through Thursday night. We will see waves of heavy rainfall that could cause flooding, and especially river flooding. If you live in a flood prone area, you’ll need to take precautions. Heavy rain and non-severe storms will continue but become more widely scattered through the evening hours. Temperatures are in the 40s and will feel colder because of the wind, so dress warm.
First Alert: Temperatures will begin to warm tonight as the northeasterly winds break. Southeast winds will develop around 10-20 mph tonight. We could see wind gusts near 30 mph. The combination of gusty winds and saturated soils could result in a few power outages/downed trees. Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s and slowly warm into the 50s Wednesday morning. We will be dealing with another round of heavy rain and storms starting tomorrow morning across west Alabama and slowly shifting eastward throughout the day. Most storms will be below severe limits but a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out. There is a small damaging wind and tornado risk.
Rain Continues: We still expect an additional 3-6 inches of rain this week. Waves of rain and storms are likely through Sunday morning.
Stronger Storms Saturday Night: A strong system will sweep through the Southeast Saturday night into Sunday. There’s a chance we could see a few strong storms develop ahead of this system. The timing and intensity is still questionable this far out. We’ll keep an eye on this system, and continue to monitor the model trends.
Dry Day: Next Monday might be our first dry day in a week. Unfortunately, models show more rain returning a week from today. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert weather app as the rain continues to develop. We’ll notify you if warnings or changes to the forecast are necessary.
