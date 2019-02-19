FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rainfall Tuesday

First Alert: Temperatures will begin to warm tonight as the northeasterly winds break. Southeast winds will develop around 10-20 mph tonight. We could see wind gusts near 30 mph. The combination of gusty winds and saturated soils could result in a few power outages/downed trees. Temperatures will hover in the mid 40s and slowly warm into the 50s Wednesday morning. We will be dealing with another round of heavy rain and storms starting tomorrow morning across west Alabama and slowly shifting eastward throughout the day. Most storms will be below severe limits but a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out. There is a small damaging wind and tornado risk.