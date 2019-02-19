Chef Wendy Cruse: Angel hair with lemon and mint

Angel Hair with lemon and mint
Serves 2
Ingredients:
6 oz uncooked pasta
1 zucchini, cut into matchsticks
1 yellow squash, cut into matchsticks
1/4 cup fresh or frozen green peas
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup loose packed mint, chopped
Salt and pepper
Directions:
Bring a pot of water to a boil for pasta.
In a large sauté pan add olive oil.
Sauté squash for 3 minutes, add peas and sauté 3 more minutes.
Add pasta to water and cook until just done, this should be about 5 minutes.
With a slotted spoon, pull pasta from water and put directly into pan with squash.
Stir and add cheese, mint, salt and pepper, let simmer 2 or 3 minutes until ingredients come together.
Serve with fruit or a side salad.
