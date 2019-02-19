Chef Wendy Cruse: Angel hair with lemon and mint

By WBRC Staff | February 19, 2019 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated February 19 at 9:44 AM

Angel Hair with lemon and mint

Serves 2

Ingredients:

6 oz uncooked pasta

1 zucchini, cut into matchsticks

1 yellow squash, cut into matchsticks

1/4 cup fresh or frozen green peas

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup loose packed mint, chopped

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Bring a pot of water to a boil for pasta.

In a large sauté pan add olive oil.

Sauté squash for 3 minutes, add peas and sauté 3 more minutes.

Add pasta to water and cook until just done, this should be about 5 minutes.

With a slotted spoon, pull pasta from water and put directly into pan with squash.

Stir and add cheese, mint, salt and pepper, let simmer 2 or 3 minutes until ingredients come together.

Serve with fruit or a side salad.

