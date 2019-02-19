Carver Lady Rams advance to school’s first-ever Final Four

HANCEVILLE, AL (WBRC) - The Carver Lady Rams beat Hartselle 50-49 in overtime Tuesday afternoon in the Class 6A Northwest Regional basketball final at Wallace State Community College.
“I’m very excited for them, this is a great opportunity for our community right now. These girls have worked so hard this season, we’re just blessed to be here right now,” said Carver Head Coach Jarvis Wilson.
This is Carver’s first trip to the Final Four at the BJCC in school history.
