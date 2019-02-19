Alabaster Fire Dept preparing for potential flooding

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - First responders in Alabaster are preparing for the threat of flooding this week.
Alabaster firefighters say they know what areas usually cause the most trouble and they are watching those trouble spots.
With parts of Alabaster being in a flood plain and having buck creek the public works department is already doing all the can to prepare for heavy rain.
Chief Tim love with Alabaster fire department says they are working with public works to make sure all of the ditches and drainage systems are cleared.
“They do a good just at keeping those cleaned out and keep them running pretty good,” he explains.
But flooding is not the only thing they are concerned about. All this rain and wet ground could bring down trees.
“The ground is really wet we even over the weekend on yesterday we had some trees fall the ground is saturated and it only takes a little amount of wind and they fall,” he states.
Chief Love says they always have extra staff on stand by during severe weather just in case folks need help and areas are flooded.
But they ask that drivers be smart and if there is a lot sitting water on the road don’t take a chance.
