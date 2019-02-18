Work Week Forecast: Rain, rain, go away!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re going to get plenty of rain this week.
The wet weather we received Sunday will linger Monday then start back Tuesday likely into the weekend.
There is a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday as temperatures hang around in the 40s, then with a warm-up Wednesday comes the possibility of storms.
We will likely see some breaks from rain, but we’re expected to receive wet weather Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These showers after Wednesday’s increase in temperatures could include storms.
Due to the likelihood of high rain totals, be alert of possible flooding.
