B’ham woman starts initiative for donating blankets to dialysis patients

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Imagine sitting for hours in a cold clinic while receiving dialysis treatment.
Jasmaine Sanders drove her grandmother to a local dialysis clinic and walking inside, she said, was like walking into a freezer.
“And I was like, ‘Wow, it’s freezing in here!’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah I be freezing every day.’ She says a lot of people don’t have blankets,” says Sanders. “She was basically telling me that they only get blankets once when they first start here. And I don’t think those blankets are even thick enough for the patients. So I wanted to do something to help dialysis patients."
Sanders started Angel’s Arms Women and Teen Organization a few years ago.
“We give a way free clothing, help find jobs, missing people,” she says.
Now Sanders wants to help those who have to sit for hours several times a week in unbearable cold conditions.
“And I feel like it’ll warm hearts," she says. "So, in the arms of the angel, how can we help you?”
Sanders is collecting blankets or gift cards for stores that sell blankets.
You can contact her through her Facebook page, Angel’s Arms Women and Teen Organization. You can also call her at 205-585-8076.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.