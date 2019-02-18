State grant helps Turning Point expand services to domestic violence victims

PICKENS COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - Turning Point is now better equipped to help victims of domestic violence in rural west Alabama communities and areas like Pickens County.
“We were able to open a satellite office in Pickens County. So it was a huge accomplishment for us. We wanted to remove barriers of transportation so we were able to set up that office and establish counseling services there,” Equiller Mahone, the agency’s executive director, explained.
Mahone felt they’ll be able maintain that service and others thanks to a $42,000 state grant.
Turning Point provides a shelter, 24-hour help, and other assistance.
Northport Municipal Judge Wayne Williams says those types of services are needed as more domestic violence victims come forward and are willing to prosecute their attacker.
“Relationships can deteriorate so quickly and have such severe consequences that the more education that we can get to law enforcement, to the judiciary, to our social workers, to the community, the less domestic violence we’ll have,” Judge Williams said.
“In the rural areas, everyone knows everyone. So there’s a fear of coming forward and talking about what’s going on in your home as well,” Mahone went on to say.
A separate grant of more than $50,000 was also awarded to the Pickens County Commission to fund a task force that investigates domestic violence and sex crimes there and in two other west Alabama counties.
