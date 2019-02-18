Pell City Line Dancers raising money for sheriff’s office

PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) - The Pell City Line Dancers will show off their best moves for “Dancing with our Stars,” a dancing competition that raises money for local organizations.
"This year the money is being raised for the local St. Clair County Sheriff’s office,” said Doris Munkus, the Pell City Line Dancers Director.
That money will go to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Project Lifesaver Program, which provides bracelets that can track people who could get lost because of a medical condition like Alzheimer’s.
″It’s been wildly successful many, many times," said St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray.
According to Murray, there are currently 25 families throughout the county on the program, but he wants to increase that number.
“Timing is critical," explained Murray. "So, you could go from several days to several minutes in being able to locate someone.”
This is the sixth year the Pell City Line Dancers have raised money for local organizations. Munkus said she and the other members of the group believe it’s important to give back.
“If everyone would try to take part and give back, we would have great communities, which we do here in Pell City," said Munkus. "We have a lot of giving people here.”
Munkus said dozens of dancers have been working hard, practicing and rehearsing for the competition.
“Most of our talent is local and you won’t believe the wonderful talent that comes out of this event,” said Munkus.
That includes members of the sheriff’s office.
“We have several people who will be dancing,” said Sheriff Murray. “They have been practicing hard, and they have a good attitude, and they’re very excited to participate.”
According to Munkus, 84 dancers are taking part this year by either performing in groups or as couples.
“Then we get everyone on the dance floor during intermission, and ask everyone to get up and dance,” said Munkus.
“Dancing with our Stars” is Friday, Feb. 22. The competition starts at 6 p.m. at Celebrations in Pell City. Tickets are $25 per person if you buy them in advance. $30 at the door. You can purchase tickets by calling 205-473-4063.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.