Matt says enjoy the mostly dry weather Monday; Rainy week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Good Monday! We had rain move through overnight. Birmingham recorded roughly half an inch of rain. Some locations mainly north of I-20 recorded more. A cold front is moving through the state today. Temperatures have dropped into the 30s and 40s to start your Monday morning. Can’t rule out a few showers this morning, but most of us will remain dry. Drier air will filter in temporarily allowing us to stay dry this afternoon. You’ll need the jacket today. Temperatures will be significantly cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect northwest winds at 10-15 mph.
First Alert: Get ready for chilly temperatures and more rain to develop Tuesday. A wedge will develop across parts of North Georgia and into Eastern Alabama. A wedge is simply cold air at the surface that is brought down by the Appalachian Mountains. The shallow air at the surface and warm, muggy air in the upper levels creates clouds and spotty showers. Temperatures Tuesday could struggle to hit 50°F with rain chances going up throughout the day. Rain chance at 80%.
Next Big Thing: We are paying careful attention for the potential to see flooding this week. A stalled boundary will allow moisture to move over the same locations for the rest of the week. We’ll likely see additional rainfall totals of 4-7 inches through next Sunday. Areas most likely to see the higher rainfall totals will be along and north of I-20. Rainfall totals will lower south of I-20.
Stronger Storms? Temperatures will likely warm up into the 60s and 70s Thursday-Saturday. With some instability around, we’ll likely have to deal with a few thunderstorms. As of now, flooding remains the biggest concern Thursday-Friday. By Saturday night, a strong upper level system will move through Alabama. It will have more dynamics in play and an organized severe threat could develop. Details on timing and dynamics will tell us how strong the storms will be. As of now, still too early to determine timing and impacts if it materializes. We’ll keep you updated.
Enjoy the dry weather for today. The rain returns tomorrow.
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist Matt Daniel
