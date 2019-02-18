Man charged with sexually abusing 2 young children

COTTONDALE, AL (WBRC) - A man is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing several counts related to the sexual abuse of two young children.
Police say they recovered evidence over the weekend of Matthew Tyler Miller, 30, sexually abusing two children at a home in the 13000 block of Corley Drive.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree sodomy , one count of DV3 harassment and two counts of possession of child pornography. Police say he may face more charges depending on the outcome of the investigation.
Miller is being held pending a $241,000 bond.
