Junior at Avon Lake High School earns perfect score on ACT

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - For the second time this school year, an Avon Lake junior earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Ryan Keller, who has attended Avon Lake City Schools since kindergarten, earned a 36 on the test the consists of english, mathematics, reading and science materials. The national average ACT score is 20.8.
The 11th-grader says he did not study or prep for the test.
“I went into the test thinking I will wait and see the score I get the first time, then maybe invest in prep books or other ways to prepare. We have a lot of smart kids at this school,” Keller said.
In addition to taking Advanced Placement courses in physics, government, and language, Keller also participates in the school marching band, jazz band, pit orchestra, math club, cross country, and track. Outside of school, Keller enjoys programming, writing music, and classic rock and funk music.
Planning to graduate in 2020, Keller says he would like to apply to MIT, but is also considering the University of Cincinnati. He would like to be involved in game design, according to Avon Lake City Schools.
The school district says less than 0.2 percent of high school students who graduated in 2018 earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT; that’s 3,741 students out of 1,914,817.
He joins fellow Avon Lake High School junior Irwin Deng, who earned a perfect score several months ago.
Keller’s advice to other students: “Try everything. All through my school years I tried lots of different activities and sports. It wasn’t until I outpaced everyone running in seventh-grade, that I realized cross country and track were my sports. But if I had not tried it at all back then, I would not have known I liked it or was pretty good.”
