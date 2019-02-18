Homewood Fire Department preparing for possible flooding

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - First responders are preparing for possible flooding this week. The Homewood Fire Department is preparing by making sure their swift boats are ready.
“We have been going through all our equipment making sure things are top notch,” Matt Hall with the Homewood Fire Department said.
Flooding has been a problem for parts of Homewood. The department checked life vests, throw ropes, and dry suits to be ready to take part in any water rescue.
“Depending on the amount of water we get and how fast it comes down, even our small creeks in residential areas can almost turn into what looks like white water,” Hall said.
Hall said homeowners should watch the forecast and their yards.
“Make sure you got all your personal belongings, medications, anything that is pertinent easily accessible in case you evacuate,” Hill said.
