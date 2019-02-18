AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - A GoFundMe created to support Auburn police officer Justin Sanders has raised over $22,000 in just one day.
The GoFundMe, created by friends of Sanders, was established to show support for his family and his medical costs during his recovery.
Sanders was shot multiple times Friday while conducting a traffic stop involving a robbery suspect. The suspect, Christopher James Wallace, an unidentified woman later died in an apartment fire that broke out during a standoff with law enforcement.
Sanders, a five-year veteran of the force, is currently listed in stable condition and is recovering from his injuries at UAB in Birmingham.
Sanders is also a native of Auburn and a graduate of Auburn High School.
Along with the GoFundMe, friends of Sanders have created decals. The decals say, “One nation under God, #backthebadge”. The group is asking for a suggested $10 donation for the decals.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.