FIRST ALERT: Rain returns from south to north Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We catch a break from the rain today and even get to enjoy breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s and then drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s tomorrow morning. There is a brief chance for sleet tomorrow morning that will quickly change to rain. If you do hear a few ice pellets, don’t worry they’ll melt and not cause any road issues.
FIRST ALERT: Showers return tonight from south to north. Any time after 7 p.m. we could see rain returning for areas south of I-20. It looks wet to start on Tuesday, especially north of I-20, so be sure to allow extra drive time to account for the poor travel conditions. Scattered showers are likely during the day, but will be more numerous to the north of I-20.
Next Big Thing: There is the potential for flooding this week, especially across the northwestern portion of the state. We will see waves of rain through the weekend, some of which will be heavy at times and could cause flooding. Rainfall amounts will range from 2″-4″ most places, though locally higher amounts are possible. New data suggests the wettest area sets up closer to the Mississippi River.
Stronger Storms? Temperatures will likely warm up into the 60s and 70s Thursday-Saturday. With some instability around, we’ll likely have to deal with a few thunderstorms. As of now, flooding remains the biggest concern Thursday-Friday. By Saturday night, a strong upper level system will move through Alabama. It will have more dynamics in play and an organized severe threat could develop. Details on timing and dynamics will tell us how strong the storms will be. As of now, still too early to determine timing and impacts if it materializes. We’ll keep you updated.
Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to receive the latest weather details as we get ready for this rainy week.
