Enjoy the mostly dry weather Monday; Rainy week ahead

Stronger Storms? Temperatures will likely warm up into the 60s and 70s Thursday-Saturday. With some instability around, we’ll likely have to deal with a few thunderstorms. As of now, flooding remains the biggest concern Thursday-Friday. By Saturday night, a strong upper level system will move through Alabama. It will have more dynamics in play and an organized severe threat could develop. Details on timing and dynamics will tell us how strong the storms will be. As of now, still too early to determine timing and impacts if it materializes. We’ll keep you updated.