Buttermilk Lipstick: Classic Cannoli and Tiramisu

Ingredients:
1 cup all purpose flour
1 Tbsp cold, salted butter, cut into 8 pieces
1 egg, separated
4 Tbsp chilled white wine
Vegetable oil
1 1/2 cups whole milk ricotta cheese
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
1/2 tsp orange zest
1/2 cup heavy cream
Powdered sugar
Directions:
Combine the flour, the butter & the egg yolk in a food processor & pulse several times on Low speed until crumbly & evenly blended. Pour the wine through the top of the machine while running until the dough comes together in a mass. Stop the food processor & transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface.
Press the dough into a disc using lightly floured hands then wrap in plastic. Chill 20 minutes.
Roll the dough to a 1/4-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Cut 2-inch circles from the dough.
Place on a lightly floured half sheet pan & cover with plastic. Wrap the dough scraps in plastic & chill 10 minutes then reroll them & repeat the process until all of it has been cut.
Pour the oil to a depth of 1 1/2 inches in a Dutch oven & heat to 370 degrees. Roll each piece of dough into an oval that measures approximately 3 1/4-inches. Wrap two of the circles around a standard cannoli form & secure the ends with the egg white using a small pastry brush. Once the four molds have beenfilled, fry them one at a time, 1 to 2 minutes, turning as necessary with tongs until golden brown. Place on a paper towel-lined wire rack. Repeat with the remaining dough wrapped forms. Allow the metal to cool a few minutes, remove the shells & repeat the process.
Combine the ricotta cheese, the powdered sugar, the vanilla bean paste & the lemon zest in a small bowl.
Beat the cream with an electric mixer to soft peaks. Fold the cream into the ricotta mixture & fill a piping bag. Portion into the shells just before serving. Dust with powdered sugar, if desired.
Classic Tiramisu
Ingredients:
3 eggs, separated
5 Tbsp sugar, divided
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
1 {8-oz} container mascarpone cheese, softened
4 dozen {3-inch} Savoiardi
1 cup espresso, cooled
1/4 cup brandy
1 cup bittersweet chocolate morsels
Beat the egg whites using the whip attachment in an electric stand mixer on Medium-High speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add in 3 tablespoons of sugar & beat until stiff peaks form. Beat the egg yolks, the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar & the vanilla bean paste with a hand mixer until the sugar dissolves & the mixture holds ribbons. The color should change from a deep yellow to a pale, creamy yellow. Fold in the mascarpone cheese then fold in the beaten egg whites until light & airy.
Stir together the espresso & the brandy. Pour 3/4 cup of the mixture into a 7 x 11-inch baking dish.
Organize half of the Savoiardi over the espresso. Next, top with half of the cream mixture spreading in an even layer. Dip each of the remaining Savoiardi in the remaining espresso mixture then organize them over the cream in the dish. Top with the remaining cream. Pulse the chocolate in a food processor several times until finely ground then sprinkle over the top. Cover the dish with plastic wrap. Chill 8 to 24 hours. Slice into rectangles.
Savoiardi
(The method presented in this recipe of blending the beaten egg yolks with the beaten egg whites is a bit
unconventional but I do believe you will find the procedure to yield a good batter that is stiff enough to
hold shape while piping. Just be certain not to over mix.)
Ingredients:
1 cup all purpose flour
1/4 tsp kosher salt
1/2 cup sugar, divided
1/4 cup cornstarch
3 eggs, separated
Powdered sugar
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the flour & the salt. Set aside. Whisk together 1/4 cup sugar & the cornstarch in a small bowl. Beat the egg whites using the whip attachment in an electric stand mixer on Medium-High speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add in the cornstarch mixture & beat until stiff peaks form. Leave the mixture in the bowl with the whip attached. Beat the egg yolks & the remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar with a hand mixer until the sugar dissolves & the mixture holds ribbons then add to the beaten egg whites; top with the flour mixture. Mix on Low speed 30 seconds to 1 minute or until blended. Stop the mixer & swipe the bowl sides several times to be certain it is well combined. The batter should have a thickened texture & hold a stiff ribbon.
Place the mixture into a piping bag fit with a medium-size plain tip, about 3/8-inch wide. Pipe 2 1/2 to 3- inch lines spacing 1 1/2-inches apart on parchment paper-lined half sheet pans. Dust with powdered sugar. Bake one pan at a time on the center oven rack 15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.
Dust with additional powdered sugar. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.