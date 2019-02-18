Buttermilk Lipstick: Classic Cannoli and Tiramisu

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Whisk together the flour & the salt. Set aside. Whisk together 1/4 cup sugar & the cornstarch in a small bowl. Beat the egg whites using the whip attachment in an electric stand mixer on Medium-High speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add in the cornstarch mixture & beat until stiff peaks form. Leave the mixture in the bowl with the whip attached. Beat the egg yolks & the remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar with a hand mixer until the sugar dissolves & the mixture holds ribbons then add to the beaten egg whites; top with the flour mixture. Mix on Low speed 30 seconds to 1 minute or until blended. Stop the mixer & swipe the bowl sides several times to be certain it is well combined. The batter should have a thickened texture & hold a stiff ribbon.