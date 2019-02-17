FRED: It’s going to be a rainy Sunday

The flooding concerns, then will likely hold off until Wednesday morning. Another area of low pressure accompanied by a cold front will then form with the front approaching West Alabama during the day Wednesday then stalling near the I-59 corridor Wednesday night. This will result in the potential for flooding rains particularly along the river basins but also producing the potential for flash flooding. mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor. The wedge of cooler air will begin to erode as a warm front lifts north which will increase the atmosphere’s instability and could lead to the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday but the main focus remains the flooding potential as the front stays stalled across Central Alabama Thursday and Friday so rain chances remain high and the threat for more flooding remains present at least through Thursday and possibly into Friday. At least an isolated strong to severe storm is possible Thursday and Friday. As an area of low pressure over the Southwest finally moves next weekend there could, however be a greater threat for severe weather and additional flooding concerns later in the weekend.