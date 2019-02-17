Showers linger as cold air arrives overnight

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The colder air is returning to our area tonight with a gusty northwest wind. I’m still seeing lots of rain on radar and a cold rain will continue to impact the area from northwest to southeast during the early morning hours. This rain will be moving out of our area prior to sunrise, with lows back in the upper 30s and low 40s. So plan on needing the heavy jacket in the morning and you may need it through a good portion of the day. I’m expecting a chilly President’s day, although we could see some breaks in the clouds that would help with the comfort levels.
LOTS OF RAIN THIS WEEK: Take full advantage of the break in the rain on Monday because the front impacting our area tonight will return north as a warm front on Tuesday. A cold rain will return to the area on Tuesday, with highs struggling to the reach the upper 40s. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout Tuesday night, with rain and possibly a rumble of thunder. By Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s, with periods of rain and scattered storms during the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. Another period of rain is possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may have some flood issues by the weekend as forecast rain amounts are expected to top the three to four inch mark in some areas by Saturday. If you live near a local waterway or in a flood prone area, stay weather alert for possible flood related statements this week.
MORE RAIN FOR THE WEEKEND: The chance for rain will continue on Saturday, especially for areas to north. Where we do see some breaks in the wet weather, it will feel quite comfy. Temperatures on Saturday will be topping out in the lower 70s. The cold air will be back on the move by Sunday, so we will likely see the chance of rain and storms increase again from northwest to southeast with falling temperatures to close out the weekend. I will have more specifics on timing and impacts in my forecast at 9, 9:30, and 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
