Showers linger as cold air arrives overnight

LOTS OF RAIN THIS WEEK: Take full advantage of the break in the rain on Monday because the front impacting our area tonight will return north as a warm front on Tuesday. A cold rain will return to the area on Tuesday, with highs struggling to the reach the upper 40s. Temperatures will slowly rise throughout Tuesday night, with rain and possibly a rumble of thunder. By Wednesday, highs will be in the 60s, with periods of rain and scattered storms during the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. Another period of rain is possible on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. We may have some flood issues by the weekend as forecast rain amounts are expected to top the three to four inch mark in some areas by Saturday. If you live near a local waterway or in a flood prone area, stay weather alert for possible flood related statements this week.