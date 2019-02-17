Project Homeless Connect 2019 provides services to homeless community

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - One Roof’s Project Homeless Connect 2019 is an annual event to help people without a place to call home here in Birmingham.
Over 60 service providers set up booths inside the Boutwell Auditorium to help close to 650 people. Services like grooming, dental screenings, eye exams and even state IDs were provided.
James Cain, a homeless veteran, says events like these mean the world to people in need.
“Oh, it’s awesome. It’s an awesome experience to feel loved, for one. And to have someone really care and try to help you get from poverty level to the next step,” he said.
