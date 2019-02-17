Hoover police investigating jewelry store robbery near Galleria

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover police are searching for a several people who robbed Jared’s near the Galleria mall.
Lt. Keith Czaeskleba says police responded to the jewelry story on Galleria Circle just before 7 p.m. Witnesses told authorities that a black man wearing a mask and carrying a sledgehammer entered the store and struck the top of a display case.
Police say witnesses told them the man announced, “This is a robbery,” and two additional suspects with sledgehammers entered the store with their faces covered.
The suspects fled in a dark-colored car, authorities say, after taken an unknown amount of jewelry.
There were no injuries.
Hoover police ask that anyone with information contact Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.
