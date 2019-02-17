FIRST ALERT Weather: It’s going to be a rainy Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Following the lifting of a warm front north across Central Alabama during the early morning an area of low pressure and associated cold front will advance toward West Alabama through the afternoon. With a strong southerly wind flow and lifting of the moist air rain will increase through the afternoon and some of the rain areas could also be accompanied by a rumble of thunder although no strong-to-severe storms are expected. Light to moderate rain will continue through
the evening but as the cold front moves through the region rain will diminish from northwest to southeast through the early morning with temperatures dropping accompanied by some clearing early Monday. However, a stubborn ridge of high pressure near the Bahamas combined with the front which will likely stall over the Southeast will bring a more active weather pattern beginning Tuesday. Monday will be the quietest weather day of the week with those cooler temperatures giving way to more Spring-like conditions through the remainder of the week. This all begins to unfold Monday night as a warm front lifts north with light rain developing initially especially in the vicinity of the I-20 Corridor. During the very early morning hours Tuesday there could even be a few snow flurries or ice pellets but with temperatures above freezing no widespread impacts are expected.
As the day continues an area of low pressure will develop along the stalled front near the Texas Gulf Coast, lifting north toward Mississippi. At the same time a large area of high pressure sets up over New England pushing cooler down the East Coast and producing an easterly wind flow across Central Alabama. There will also be a strong influx of moisture from the Gulf lifting over the dome of cold air at the surface resulting in widespread but generally light rain across the area Tuesday. Temperatures will also remain chilly through the day, ranging from 46 in East Alabama to around 50 in the west where there could also be a rumble of thunder as some weak instability develops over West Alabama, although the warm front will remain over the Gulf. Only light rain will continue into Tuesday evening as the bulk of the moisture moves north of the region with the heavier rainfall lingering in Northwest Alabama.
The flooding concerns, then will likely hold off until Wednesday morning. Another area of low pressure accompanied by a cold front will then form with the front approaching West Alabama during the day Wednesday then stalling near the I-59 corridor Wednesday night. This will result in the potential for flooding rains particularly along the river basins but also producing the potential for flash flooding. mainly along and north of the I-20 corridor. The wedge of cooler air will begin to erode as a warm front lifts north which will increase the atmosphere’s instability and could lead to the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday but the main focus remains the flooding potential as the front stays stalled across Central Alabama Thursday and Friday so rain chances remain high and the threat for more flooding remains present at least through Thursday and possibly into Friday. At least an isolated strong to severe storm is possible Thursday and Friday. As an area of low pressure over the Southwest finally moves next weekend there could, however be a greater threat for severe weather and additional flooding concerns later in the weekend.
