Alexandria wrestler becomes first to go undefeated, win 4 straight championships in AHSAA history

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Christian Knop’s dad didn’t want him to start wrestling at first.
"He tried talking me out of wrestling, but I’m so glad I didn’t listen, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Knop said.
The senior from Alexandria won his 235th consecutive wrestling match Saturday to win the 195-pound weight class in Class 1A-5A.
"My emotions are all over the place, there's definitely a lot of relief winning a state title, it took the pressure off me,” Knop said.
Knop now ranks third in the nation (235) with the most consecutive wins. The last match Knop lost was in 8th grade.
“I remember that day vividly. When he was crying, I put my arm around him and he told me coach, I don’t ever want to lose again. Its not that I didn't believe him, but I just didn't know the limit he was going to push himself,” said Alexandria wrestling coach Frank Hartzog.
“When I was in 7th, 8th grade, I didn’t think about records or anything, I just took it goal by goal, day by day, but to cap it off like this, oh man, it’s amazing,” Knop said.
Knop goes down in history as the only wrestler in AHSAA history to win four consecutive state championships and to go undefeated in his high school career.
Knop is committed to wrestle at NC State.
