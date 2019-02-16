New retirement plan blamed for teacher shortage in Alabama

Many believe this was a money-saving strategy by the state school system. Binion says state officials know there is a problem and are working to fix it. They’re thinking of creating a Tier 3 for employees to opt into. Under the Tier 3 plan, employees would serve for 30 years (that’s up five years from Tier 1 employees), and they would have the same percentage donated toward their retirement as Tier 1 employees. It’s still a work in progress, but we hear the state intends to release information soon about the issue.