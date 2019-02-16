JeffCo DA’s office previously filed motion to revoke probation of man accused of killing Sergeant Carter

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with shooting and killing Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter.
31-year-old Jeremy Owens has a lengthy criminal record. Court documents say he pleaded guilty to robbery in 2012.
He was sentenced to 20 years, but it was a split sentence and only spent three years in prison. Owens was released in 2015 then arrested again in November 2018 on firearm, drug charges and traffic violations after investigators say he was involved in a police chase.
After that arrest, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his probation on the 2012 robbery charge. In that motion, prosecutors alleged he violated his probation and said Owens being out of jail will “pose a real and present danger to himself and the public at large”.
Court documents say that motion was filed about a month before Sgt. Cater was shot and killed. After some legal back and forth, it was determined that Owens did not violate his probation because his probation had ended.
Owens capital murder charge is a death penalty eligible case. No word yet if the District Attorney Danny Carr plans to seek it.
