Iron remain undefeated with 12-9 comeback win

“They fly to the ball. They do a fantastic job," Iron head coach Tim Lewis said. "We ask them to sprint to the ball every day in practice and they do it. And so when the ball gets free or comes open, they are there to make the play. There is one thing to cause a turnover, and there’s another thing to actually recover it and take advantage of it. They do that very well. They do it everyday in practice. We practice that way.”