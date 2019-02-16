Iron remain undefeated with 12-9 comeback win

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The Iron found a way Saturday.
Birmingham was never out of it and scored 12 unanswered points in the second half to defeat Salt Lake 12-9.
In a game that both teams struggled offensively, the Iron defense shined despite the visiting Stallions led 9-0 at the break. Birmingham forced five turnovers and held Salt Lake to 275 total yards.
“They fly to the ball. They do a fantastic job," Iron head coach Tim Lewis said. "We ask them to sprint to the ball every day in practice and they do it. And so when the ball gets free or comes open, they are there to make the play. There is one thing to cause a turnover, and there’s another thing to actually recover it and take advantage of it. They do that very well. They do it everyday in practice. We practice that way.”
While the Iron (2-0) offense continued to sputter in the second half, a big special teams play got the home team on the board.
Late in the third quarter, Jamar Sanderson stripped the ball from the Stallions punt returner and Shaheed Salmon recovered it in the end zone to cut the deficit to 9-6.
“That was huge for us. Our special teams came up big again and really excited about the way the team played,” Lewis said.
In the fourth, the offense was able to put together a scoring drive that spanned 54 yards in 11 plays, ticking 5:15 off the clock. Trent Richardson finished the drive with a 2-yard run to give the Iron a 12-9 lead in front of 17,319 home fans.
Luis Perez led the Iron offense throwing for 184 yards on 24 of 38 passing. Richardson tallied 41 yards on 19 carries.
Salt Lake (0-2) was hindered by its kicking game. The Stallions missed three field goals, including one with 1 minute remaining in the game.
The Iron travel to Atlanta next Sunday for their first road game. It is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
SECOND QUARTER
Stallions 6, Iron 0 - Bouagnon run, 3 yards (1:56 left)
Stallions 9, Iron 0 - Tertolet 53-yard field goal (0:32 left)
THIRD QUARTER
Stallions 9, Iron 6 - Salmon fumble recovery in end zone (2:23 left)
FOURTH QUARTER
Iron 12, Stallions 6 - Richardson run, 2 yards (4:40 left)
