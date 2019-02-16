How available are AEDs in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - They can be life-saving devices, but how available are they in Alabama?
Automated external defibrillators (AED) are required to be in all Alabama schools and federal buildings.
Many private businesses also have them, and some municipalities have ordinances requiring them in certain buildings.
If a person goes into cardiac arrest, where there is a shockable rhythm, your chances of survival goes down 10 percent for every minute an AED is not used.
“Anywhere you are, you want to have an AED within 3 minutes of where you are. And that’s a minute and a half going and a minute and a half back, and a lot of places are good and have that. And the awareness is much better now than it used to be,” said Rusty Lowe with Stop Heart Attack.
