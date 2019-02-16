FIRST ALERT: Expect rainy weather for the next several days

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A cold front has moved through Central Alabama this morning pushing rain to the south. Behind the front we've been experiencing a north/northwesterly wind flow pushing most of the shower activity ending in the afternoon followed by clearing conditions. Overnight the front will lift north as a warm front increasing rain chances through the early morning hours Sunday. After highs today near 50, overnight lows will range from 47-53. The weather set-up which forms in the week ahead will be somewhat repetitive in the week ahead as a front moves back and forth between an area of low pressure over the Southwestern United States and a ridge of high pressure anchored near the Bahamas.
Tomorrow, the warm front lifts north through our region coupled with a weak area of low pressure moving north of Alabama as a cold front moves into West Alabama. A wedge of slightly cooler air will filter south from Canada into North Georgia and eventually into East Alabama but a return flow of southwesterly winds will overcome the wedge of cool air in Northeast Alabama and as the moisture lifts up and over the cooler air at the surface a band of rain will develop over the northern parts of the area through the morning and into the afternoon. No severe weather is expected even in warmer areas to the south, but rainfall totals could reach up to an inch through the end of the weekend.
Early on Monday cool northerly winds will follow a frontal boundary passage bringing one more dry day before southerly winds return overnight Monday night, again allowing the warm air to lift over the cooler, drier air at the surface. An easterly wind flow will develop around an area of high pressure in The Northeast even as another area of low pressure develops along the Texas Gulf Coast. Light rain will develop after midnight Monday night as the moisture content of the atmosphere increases through the early morning hours. Another disturbance will rotate out of the Plains States Tuesday as an area of low pressure lifts northeast from The Gulf and into North Mississippi. This area of low pressure serves to pull the warm front north although the progress of the warm air will be limited by the wedge of cooler air in place at the surface. The rain which does lift north will further cool the air ahead of the front so rainfall totals for Tuesday will generally be light. Although this system will not produce flooding rains it will serve to further saturate the soils, potentially adding to flooding concerns as the week's rain event continues to develop. An area of slightly drier air will move into Northwest Alabama Tuesday night, decreasing rainfall totals in West and Northwest Alabama lowering flooding potential there.
Finally, the cold front will slowly move into West Alabama Wednesday, possibly stalling Wednesday night. With ample moisture in place there could be an increase in flooding potential especially in the western areas where the front is forecast to stall. The air may also become increasingly unstable bringing a marginal threat for severe weather. This potential will be limited depending on the eventual track of a warm front, but this will likely be the area where the greatest flooding threat occurs. Widespread flooding may not occur as conditions will be unfavorable for widespread development of stronger thunderstorm cells. Still, the flooding threat will probably last through at least Thursday with the greatest threat continuing near the stalled front. Rainfall estimates now appear a little lower, but four-to-six inches are still possible along and north of I-20. Flooding appears likely in these areas especially along the Tombigbee River Basin. The flash flooding threat is still uncertain, but the potential will be followed in the coming days.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.