FIRST ALERT: Expect rainy weather for the next several days

Early on Monday cool northerly winds will follow a frontal boundary passage bringing one more dry day before southerly winds return overnight Monday night, again allowing the warm air to lift over the cooler, drier air at the surface. An easterly wind flow will develop around an area of high pressure in The Northeast even as another area of low pressure develops along the Texas Gulf Coast. Light rain will develop after midnight Monday night as the moisture content of the atmosphere increases through the early morning hours. Another disturbance will rotate out of the Plains States Tuesday as an area of low pressure lifts northeast from The Gulf and into North Mississippi. This area of low pressure serves to pull the warm front north although the progress of the warm air will be limited by the wedge of cooler air in place at the surface. The rain which does lift north will further cool the air ahead of the front so rainfall totals for Tuesday will generally be light. Although this system will not produce flooding rains it will serve to further saturate the soils, potentially adding to flooding concerns as the week's rain event continues to develop. An area of slightly drier air will move into Northwest Alabama Tuesday night, decreasing rainfall totals in West and Northwest Alabama lowering flooding potential there.