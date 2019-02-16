Exposed electrical wires found on Birmingham street

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Exposed electrical wires on a public street is what we found on Palisades Boulevard in Birmingham.
In some cases, wires were sticking out of the ground, apparently where a light pole once stood. It’s unclear if those are live wires or not.
There are also some light poles that do work where the casing had come off and the wires were exposed.
WBRC started asking questions about these concerns on Wednesday.
By Friday, someone had covered most of the loose wires using temporary casing and replaced most of the paneling on the light poles. On the paneling, it clearly says “danger high voltage.”
"That really should only be accessed by qualified personnel. Just somebody that doesn't know what they're looking at or don't know what they're touching, doesn't need to mess with it,” said Kerry Adkins with On Time Service.
It is uncertain why the wires were exposed in the first place.
The Birmingham mayor’s office says it’s an Alabama Power issue.
A spokesperson for Alabama Power says they are looking into the matter and will follow up with us.
