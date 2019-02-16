‘A Conversation with Dr. Angela Davis’ scheduled at Boutwell Auditorium this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Final preps are underway for “A Conversation with Dr. Angela Davis" at Boutwell Auditorium on Saturday evening.
The Birmingham Committee for Truth and Reconciliation (BCRI) is putting on the event after the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute rescinded its invitation to Dr. Davis to accept the Fred Shuttlesworth Human Rights award after recognizing the controversy behind her support of the justice for Palestinians campaign. The BCRI has since re-invited her after receiving backlash from the community
"The citizens of the city of Birmingham support her. We stand with her. We are honored by her legacy and we wanted to create a platform for her to be able to come home and tell her story,” said DeJuana Thompson with the Committee for Truth and Reconciliation.
Growing up in Birmingham, Dr. Davis experienced bombings of her neighborhood by the Ku Klux Klan. As a teen, she organized interracial study groups that were broken up by police. Later, she was charged with aiding an escape attempt of a radical black man, when it was found that guns used in the event were registered in her name. She was later acquitted on all charges.
"Dr. Davis is a global leader - a global icon really - for justice, social justice for empowerment. She had spoken up on behalf of some many people in our community,” Thompson said.
Thompson says the BCRI is taking steps to recover from the Dr. Davis controversy. She hopes it’s a teaching moment for everyone.
"We don’t have to all agree on everything, but we do have to agree to disagree and we have to do it in a way that allows more people into the conversation and not less people at the table,” Thompson said.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium. Organizers say they are planning for more events in the future.
You can find out more information clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.