Chance of rain, possibly thunderstorms overnight & tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A warm front is lifting north and across our area tonight and this will bring a slow rise in temperatures. We’ve already reached our overnight low and by sunrise time, temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. Showers are increasing in coverage over east Mississippi and this wet weather will impact our area overnight. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as a few elevated storms will be possible, especially north. The chance for rain and storms will continue into Sunday afternoon and evening. The wet weather will come to an end during the overnight as a cold front sweeps across the area. This will bring dry and cooler weather for Monday. Be sure to take full advantage of the break in the rain on Monday because wet weather will be the story for the rest of the week.
FLOOD THREAT NEXT WEEK: Long-range forecast guidance continues to show the potential for 4-6 inches of rain in our area next week. Higher totals will be possible across the northern part of the state. In fact, seven-day forecast estimates show up to 10 or more inches for portions of north Alabama. Obviously this kind of rain would certainly have significant impacts with respect to the threat of flooding. Stay weather alert if you live in a flood prone area and we will be passing along lots of updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather App.
WHAT TO EXPECT: The moisture will quickly lift into the region again on Tuesday with rain becoming likely. The surface flow will be shifting from north to northeast during the day so this will make for a cold and rainy day, with highs struggling to reach the low 50s. We will have a gradual warm-up Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday as a southerly flow returns. This will bring more periods of rain, with temperatures surging into the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. A thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday and storms may be capable of producing some very strong wind gusts. A southwest flow aloft and stalled front will bring more rounds of rain for Thursday and Friday. Once again, a few storms can’t be ruled out. This pattern may start to break down next Saturday as the front moves south again. Therefore, we will keep an eye on next Saturday for the potential for more rain, along with a chance of storms. I’m sure we will catch a few breaks in the wet weather through mid to late week; however, I would plan for lots of rain next week. The higher rain amounts and heaviest rain will likely impact areas north of I-20. I will have new details in my forecast at 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.
