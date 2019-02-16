Chance of rain, possibly thunderstorms overnight & tomorrow

WHAT TO EXPECT: The moisture will quickly lift into the region again on Tuesday with rain becoming likely. The surface flow will be shifting from north to northeast during the day so this will make for a cold and rainy day, with highs struggling to reach the low 50s. We will have a gradual warm-up Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday as a southerly flow returns. This will bring more periods of rain, with temperatures surging into the upper 60s by Wednesday afternoon. A thunderstorm will be possible on Wednesday and storms may be capable of producing some very strong wind gusts. A southwest flow aloft and stalled front will bring more rounds of rain for Thursday and Friday. Once again, a few storms can’t be ruled out. This pattern may start to break down next Saturday as the front moves south again. Therefore, we will keep an eye on next Saturday for the potential for more rain, along with a chance of storms. I’m sure we will catch a few breaks in the wet weather through mid to late week; however, I would plan for lots of rain next week. The higher rain amounts and heaviest rain will likely impact areas north of I-20. I will have new details in my forecast at 10 p.m. on WBRC FOX6.