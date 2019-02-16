Amazon scrapping New York plans should have no effect on JeffCo construction

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Bessemer and Jefferson County leaders says Amazon scrapping plans to build a new headquarters in New York will have no impact on the fulfillment center being built locally.
The groundbreaking for the new facility took place in early October, and the structure of the building is already up.
The Bessemer Mayor’s Office says Amazon pulling out of New York has zero impact on the local project. County Commission President Jimmie Stephens agrees.
"It's well underway. We're looking for completion next summer. And it's going to be great news for the economy of Western Jefferson County and the entire state,” he said.
Stephens says if anything, the project is slightly ahead of schedule. The center will generate approximately 1,500 jobs.
