Wenonah Lady Dragons playing for Coach Bell

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - It’s been an emotional two weeks for the Wenonah girls basketball team after coping with the loss of legendary Coach Emanuel Bell.
When you look at the Lady Dragons, you can tell they’re on a mission this post-season.
“We’re going to go all the way just for Coach Bell because this is what he wanted,” said Wenonah forward Thaniya Marks.
“Ball for Bell, that’s all we’ve been saying, Ball for Bell, that’s it,” said Wenonah center Rayven Miller.
When Coach Bell passed away two weeks ago, the girls dedicated the season to him, hoping to win the school’s ninth state championship in his honor.
“Now that he’s gone, it means a little bit more to us, it’s more sentimental to us than it has been in the past,” Miller added.
Wenonah plays Madison Academy in the Northwest Regional at Wallace State Community College Saturday at 12 p.m. Although Coach Bell won’t be on the sidelines, the girls believe he’s watching from above.
“He always used to make up words, he would always say I’m a beast so I need to be beaster, so I need to be more beaster when I’m out on the court,” Marks said.
“When we say turn it up, that’s always Coach Bell pumping you up, so you’ll see me saying turn it up, turn it up on the sidelines, and that’s us turning it up for Coach Bell,” said Interim Head Coach Kenneth Lang.
Wenonah will wear pins and t-shirts in memory of Coach Bell on gameday.
